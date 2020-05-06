The Dickinson County Appraiser’s Office will be collecting data without personal interaction, said County Appraiser Bruce Wright.
“This will be different than our typical data collection. Due to the coronavirus, we will only be taking a photo of the house and such buildings as we can see from the car easily,” Wright said in a news release. “No personal interaction with the property owner is necessary. This should keep everyone safe.”
Appraisers will be collecting data in the southwest section of Dickinson County and in Hope this year.
Wright asked property owners to notify the appraiser’s office if any buildings have been added or removed.
He said the data collection procedure has been approved by the Kansas Property Valuation Division until such time as the danger from COVID-10 subsides.
