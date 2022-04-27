Staff from the Dickinson County Appraiser’s office will be out re-inspecting some properties in the coming weeks.
“Property owners in east Abilene and Solomon: You may be seeing us in your part of town,” said Dickinson County Appraiser Lisa Berg.
The Kansas Department of Revenue’s Property Valuation Division (PVD) requires the appraiser’s office to annually re-inspect approximately 17 percent of the county’s parcels, Berg explained.
On-site inspections
Working in teams, appraisal personnel drive vehicles bearing the Dickinson County logo and wear county identification badges.
For onsite inspections personnel will check the listings, measurements and characteristics of all buildings on each property and update photos of the property.
They also will interview the property owner or resident, if available. If no one is home, a yellow card will be left to notify of the visit.
If there have been changes to the property since the last visit, people are asked to notify the appraiser’s office at (785) 263-4418.
Other inspection reasons
Besides parcel maintenance inspections, other routine work is performed, including the review of recent sale properties, parcels having new construction and torn down or destroyed buildings.
For more information about this or to answer other questions, call (785) 263-4418.
