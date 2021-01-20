Applications for four $4,000 scholarships to the University of Kansas through the Donald M. Steward Scholarship Fund are now available.
For the second consecutive year the scholarships are available to any graduate of a Dickinson County school who either desires to attend KU for undergraduate studies or is already enrolled at KU for the same purpose.
Scholarship information and applications have been delivered to Abilene, Chapman, Hope, Herington, Solomon and the Abilene Bible Baptist Academy school counselors.
The applications are also available from Hank Royer at the law offices of Royer & Royer Chartered in Abilene.
The scholarships were established by the Kansas Health Foundation in recognition of the visionary leadership of Donald M. Stewart, a former student at Abilene High School who went on to excel in the health care field.
Application deadline is April 15 and the scholarships will be awarded in May.
Applicants must demonstrate exceptional community spirit, with a commitment to learning and a desire to further his or her education, to advance the well-being of future generations and be attending the University of Kansas.
Complete applications and references must be delivered to Robert H. “Hank” Royer personally or mailed to P.O. Box 413, Abilene Kans., 67410.
