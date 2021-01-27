For county residents over the age of 80, the Dickinson County Health Department has started scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations.
An online questionnaire was established Tuesday evening.
“Dickinson County has entered Phase 2. Currently serving 80 + years and Phase 1. To schedule, go to the Dickinson County Website and go to the Health Department page,: according to the web sith.
That site can be found at www.dkcoks.org/1199/COVID-Vaccinations.
The COVID-19 Vaccine Screening Form is available there to fill out and submitted.
The webpage outlines a four-step process:
• Step 1: Schedule your COVID-19 vaccination;
• Step 2: Complete the online questionnaire;
• Step 3: Arrive at the vaccination site at your scheduled time with your voucher and photo ID;
• Step 4: Plan for onsite observation time up to 30 minutes following your vaccination.
Currently the first shot of vaccine will scheduled for Friday.
If your first dose was Moderna, the second dose can be received 28 days or after.
If your first dose was Pfizer, the second dose can be received 21 days or after.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.