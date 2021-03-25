The Abilene Public Library, one year ago, revealed the idea to make a teen space in the library where kids can hangout, study, socialize and have fun.
Unfortunately because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the library had to slow everything down, including development of the Teens and Technology department.
However, “the vision of the teen space has not changed because of COVID-19,” said Library Director Wendy Moulton.
So far, they have a study area, books and high quality furniture.
“We are doing the same plans. just more slowly than planned,” said Kat McKee, coordinator of the Teens and Technology department.
The plans for the new area were developed by the Teen Advisory Group (TAG) so the new space was planned by teens, for teens.
TAG received a grant from the Community Foundation of Dickinson County for the space. Library staff plan on using the grant to get strong, capable, gaming computers as well as a few consoles for the gaming section.
The TAG group would also like to put up glass around the study carrels, so kids who are studying are not bothered by those who are playing games and having fun.
“We want to make it nice so teenagers have a place to study, hangout and socialize,” McKee said.
Their goals also extend beyond the library. TAG would like to take a group of kids to attend a book festival in Kansas City in May. While at the festival, they would also like to enter teens into various competitions.
TAG’s goal is to be finished with the teen room by the summer reading program.
“We want to provide a space where they feel it’s designed for them and about them,” McKee explained.
During the summer, the library will also host a “Girls Who Code” summer camp to help serve the community while learning valuable coding skills.
The library loves to keep the community involved. Any teen who wants to join TAG can. Just ask to sign up in the library. Any youth from the community can give their advice as well. Also, any teen interested in reading a specific book can ask the library to find it.
Anyone interested in helping fund the new teen space is welcome to donate.
The Abilene Public Library is one of many Dickinson County non-profit organizations or agencies that will be participating in the Community Foundation of Dickinson County’s Donate Day on Friday. It’s a time where the foundation will match donations for a period of 24 hours, either online or by donating using the drive-through window at the office.
