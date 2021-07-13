The late Wanda West of Abilene was inducted into the American Paint Horse Association (APHA) Hall of Fame Thursday, July 1 at Whiskey Ranch in Fort Worth, Texas.
She and her husband Bill West operated grocery stores in Abilene, including West’s Country Mart. They are the parents of six children, three boys and three girls.
Founded in 2021, the APHA Hall of Fame was created to provide recognition to outstanding people and horses that have made extraordinary contributions to the organization, the Paint Horse breed and the equine industry.
The following story is reprinted from the APHA Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Awards Banquet program.
By Jessica Hein
American Paint Horse Assn/Paint Horse Journal
Practically raised on the back of a horse, trotting across the land composing her father’s Kansas ranch, Wanda West was a lifelong horse lover. Her passion for the graceful animal – especially those whose flashy white markings made them especially cherished – never waned, and Wanda fostered the same in generations of her family and others.
Wanda and husband Bill established B&W Quarter Horse and Paint Ranch in Abilene, Kansas, in the early 1970s, which included breeding, raising and showing Paints. Some of their notable horses included national champions Barlink Spade Spot, Ms Dandy Supreme – Wanda’s all-time favorite – and Bourbon Street, along with world champions Bourbon Street Lady and Bourbon St Style.
Known for her spirit and incomparable work ethic, Wanda managed a dress shop and ran the Wests’ grocery store business while also tackling the chores that come with ranch life. Along the way, she still found time to mentor local 4-H youth and enthusiastically helped others immerse themselves in the horse community.
That passion for helping others eventually led Wanda to APHA leadership, where she served as a national director or alternate and committee member for 25 years. The horsewoman also served as president and vice president of the Kansas Paint Horse Association for 10 years, was an active leader for the World Wide Paint Horse Congress and was a founding member of the APHA Zone 3 committee.
“Horses were Wanda’s passion – particularly the American Paint Horse,” said Wanda’s grandson, APHA Immediate Past President Casey West. “She devoted countless hours to APHA, the Kansas Paint Horse Association and many fellow horse lovers without expecting anything in return.”
Wanda died in June 2019 at age 85, but not before leaving an indelible mark on the fabric of APHA.
