Dec. 6, the Abilene Police Department arrested 34-year-old Larry McVey, Jr. for multiple charges related to an investigation that began Dec. 1 into fraudulent checks.
The fraudulent checks, which were passed off at several locations in Abilene, resulted in what is estimated to be a total loss of about $30,000.
During the arrest process, officers also recovered two stolen Chevrolet Silverados, one a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado valued at $29,000 and a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado valued at $49,000.
McVey Jr. has been charged with theft by deception, giving a worthless check, forgery and unlawful acts involving computers, according to information released by the APD.
According to the APD, the investigation continues and additional charges could be added to this list as time goes on.
