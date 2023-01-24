On Jan. 22 at approximately 11:53 p.m., officers with the Abilene Police Department responded to the Super 8 at 2207 North Buckeye Avenue for the report of a belated disturbance. Officers learned that a physical confrontation had occurred in a hotel room between a male and a female acquaintance.
As a result of the investigation, officers arrested 32-year-old Jonathan Munoz Mateo of Kansas City, Missouri. Mateo is currently in the custody of the Dickinson County Jail and could face charges that include attempted 2nd degree murder and aggravated battery.
