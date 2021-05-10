Cars were parked downtown, traffic was bustling on Buckeye, restaurants were busy and people were out and about Saturday in Abilene — quite a change from the same time last year when events were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A number of events were going on around town — including the third annual Antique Fest in downtown and the third annual Holm Automotive Free Car and Truck Show at the dealership on North Buckeye. Both attracted huge crowds.
Antique Fest
Twenty-seven vendors came to Abilene for the third annual Antique Fest, set up on Northwest Fourth and Kirby streets downtown, bringing a variety of merchandise to appeal to nearly everyone.
“We have had a steady stream of shoppers since 8 a.m.,” said Ann Brussow, one of the Antique Fest organizers. “Everyone seems to be pleased with the turnout.”
Vendor Andra Bunch and her husband with Old 2 New Creations from Beverly were selling unique art made out of metal, wood, antique and vintage items, including benches, wind chimes, spinners and other items.
“We really enjoy being here. We’ve had a lot of nice customers and met lots of friendly people,” Andra said.
Saturday was their second time to attend the event. They first came in 2019 and planned to attend in 2020; however, it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 shutdown.
Vendor Nancy Patterson of Eudora was in the process of selling a musical figurine to Lilina Gonzalez and her mother Amanda Brassard, both of Wichita.
“My husband surprised us this morning telling us we were going on a road trip,” Amanda said, explaining they were ready to do something this spring after the COVID shutdowns. “We really like the town (Abilene). It’s nice here,” she added.
Patterson said this was her second time participating in Antique Fest.
“I love it,” she commented. “It’s a lot of fun.”
Car Show
Up on the north end of Buckeye at the Holm Auto Car and Truck Show, the turnout of exhibitors and visitors was way beyond expectations.
“We have close to 200 exhibitors,” said Deb Foltz, Holm Auto administrative assistant. “We had 177 enter, plus some motorcycles, plus some others that just wanted to come. The weather has really cooperated so it’s turned out really well.
“It’s our third show and it’s our biggest,” Foltz added. “We didn’t have it last year because of COVID. In 2019, we had 109 entries.”
The dealership’s front lot was filled with just about every make and model of vehicle known — Fords, Chevys, Pontiacs, Mopars, a vintage camper, a Kansas auto racer and more.
Visitors attending the show all seemed to be having a good time, looking at the vehicles.
Travis and Heather Henkle of Abilene were admiring a 1962 Cadillac owned by Bob and Carolyn Dusin from Washington, Kan. Bob has had the car about 30 years.
Pat Viola Cormack of Abilene was telling Zach and Christina Krause, also of Abilene, about a 1965 Shelby Cobra, a kit car, built by her son-in-law Brad Middleton of Centennial, Colo.
When she read about the car show last week she emailed Bob to tell him about it.
“He said he’d drive it out if I’d promise to ride in the parade with him,” Pat said.
And she did when the cars paraded downtown at 2 p.m.
Ron Rein of Abilene and his brothers Curtis and Verlyn were showing a 1986 Chevy IROC, a 1968 Chevy Camaro SS and a 1970 Chevy Chevelle.
Two of the cars had belonged to their late brother John, Ron said.
Ron’s son, Brandon Rein, the mayor of Abilene, was also on hand visiting with people in attendance while waiting to present the Mayor’s Choice award. He noted the car show was a big investment for Holm Auto in the Abilene community and he was glad to see the turnout.
“It’s nice to have people out,” Brandon Rein said. “I think people have some pent up demand to get out and see other people.”
Contact Kathy Hageman at editor@abilene-rc.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.