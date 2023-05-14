Antique Fest drew thousands of shoppers and bargain hunters to Abilene’s downtown Saturday.
Throughout the day people walked off with a variety of treasures purchased from vendors who lined the streets and offered an assortment of collectibles, antiques, handicrafts, and unique items such as a basket made from the shell of an armadillo.
Keith Pankratz, a vendor from Buehler, brought items from his Remember When store, which he described as a, “Hobby and therapy thing we do with primitives, antiques and vintage stuff.”
Around noon the crowds were slowing down a little, but he said the morning started off strong with many shoppers. He had quickly sold a nightstand, which he considered one of the more interesting items that he brought with him.
“It was pretty unique, I haven’t seen one like it before,” he said.
By late morning Angela Koerperich from Salina and Andrea Ring from Lindsborg were pleased with their finds.
For $2 Koerperich snagged an old wine box.
“The wine box is a tradition in our family for the family reunion and it holds all of our stuff,” she said. “I got this one as a backup — they’re hard to find.”
Ring found a fun little hat to wear to an Ugly Dress Ball fundraiser, a How the Grinch Stole Christmas book from the 1950s for $2, and a small framed print, which she had no idea what she was going to do with.
“I’ll figure that out later, I don’t ask myself those questions when I buy something,” she said.
While some shoppers like Koerperich and Ring was just out looking for nothing in particular, Tammy and Scott Altwegg from Chapman went with one goal in mind.
“We are just looking for stuff to plant flowers in — for landscaping,” Tammy said as Scott loaded a large, old wooden table-like item in the back of their truck. “I’m not sure what it is but it will hold succulents — it was old and looked cool.”
