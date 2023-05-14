Shoppers mingled and sift at Abilene’s annual Antique Fest

Shoppers mingled about and sifted through displays of antiques and collectibles at Abilene’s annual Antique Fest Saturday. Shoppers snagged up bargains and found treasures for their homes and gardens.

 Gail Parsons

Antique Fest drew thousands of shoppers and bargain hunters to Abilene’s downtown Saturday. 

Throughout the day people walked off with a variety of treasures purchased from vendors who lined the streets and offered an assortment of collectibles, antiques, handicrafts, and unique items such as a basket made from the shell of an armadillo.

 

