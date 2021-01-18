A death related to COVID-19 was reported last week by the Dickinson County Health Department, bringing that number up to 27 in the county.
Between last Wednesday and Friday there were 34 more positive test results in 48 tests.
Statewide there were 4,093 positive COVID-19 cases from Monday through Friday. There were 147 reported deaths.
