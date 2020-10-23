Since Monday, 19 new COVID-19 positive cases, one being hospitalized, were reported by the Dickinson County Health Department on Friday.
There were no additional deaths.
Of those 19 new cases, there were six in the 40 to 49 age group and another five in the 60 to 69 age division.
Three cases were in the 20 to 29 age range and 2 in the 30 to 39. Single cases were reported in the over 80, 70 to 79, and 10 to 19 age groups.
The 19 cases brings the total positive cases to 294. The report indicated that 76 were tested over the four-day period.
Statewide there were 3,262 new COVID-19 positives and 103 deaths related to the virus.
