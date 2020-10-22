After years of drought, farming in South Dakota near Epiphany became a losing proposition in the 1970s.
That drought brought a brother and sister to Abilene which led to two successful businesses.
Just recently Diane Miller and her husband Butch retired from their business, M&M Tire, now operated by Dustin and Sarah Miller.
Diane’s brother Don Nebelsick and his wife Betty are currently planning a fifth expansion of their business, Don’s Tire.
The first expansion was east of the existing facility. Another addition was added east of that expansion. One warehouse was built and another warehouse was built 10 years later.
“As the services offered increased and vehicles changed to extended cabs like the F450 and F550 trucks, our shop space needs to be greater,” Nebelsick said.
He said the extended cab pickups are longer.
“Back when this shop was designed, those vehicles didn’t exist,” he said. “We just need more room and a better flow in the shop and we need more space and more equipment to make that happen.”
He said already two outside sales people have been hired but they have no office space for them.
“We are going to turn our existing office space into shop space and build office space onto the west side of our existing building,” Nebelsick said.
The $330,000 expansion includes a 3,000 square foot addition and eventually two more employees. Construction is expected to start later this fall and finished in 2021.
Don’s Tire & Supply has applied for a property tax abatement on the expansion which would be 60 percent the first five years and 30 percent for the next five years on the increased assessment of the improvement.
Don’s Tire is also a distributor of tires throughout the state of Kansas for special agriculture and semitrailer tires through associate dealers.
“We still maintain a real strong retail base in central Kansas. We are still very heavy on the service industry with service trucks and in-shop service,” he said.
Don and Betty bought United Tire in 1982 and started with one employee, Kevin Strout, who stayed with them for 20 years.
The number of employees has gradually increased and now Don’s Tire employs 20.
Both Don and Diane grew up in South Dakota. Diane’s husband Butch was stationed at Fort Riley and became good friends with Bob Vandecreek of Abilene who he met in Vietnam. When farming got tough in South Dakota, they moved to Abilene. Butch was hired to work for Kenneth Fager at Fager Repair. Diane worked for Ehrsam.
Nebelsick said with the dry conditions in the 1970s, one couldn’t make a living farming.
There had to be something better, which he found in Abilene.
The Nebelsicks came to visit Butch and Diane in Abilene. Don applied for several jobs and was hired by United Tire on July 1, 1977.
Don and Betty bought that business on March 1, 1982.
“It’s a nice community to live in and work in and to raise a family in,” Nebelsick said. “Every community has its drawbacks and its good points, but Abilene has been home to us. I’m proud to live here.”
