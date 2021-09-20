The Dickinson County Historical Society’s Education Committee is pleased to announce the return of the annual Tombstone Talks. This event will take place on Saturday, October 30 at the Abilene Cemetery. Five of Abilene’s most known will be featured. Stories of their lives will be told by our amazing portrayers.
Tickets are on sale now at the Heritage Center for $5 each. They can be purchased during business hours, or you can call the museum at 785-263-2681to get your name on the list. Each tour is limited to 30 people, so make sure you get your ticket soon.
There are four tour times, with the first one beginning at 6:30 p.m. and the last one being at 8:00 p.m. We ask that you bring a flashlight and wear comfortable walking shoes. We will meet at the Abilene Middle School ten minutes prior to your tour for some refreshments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.