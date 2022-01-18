Annual MLK Jr. Day of Service feeds seniors in Abilene for 13th year running
Abilene’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service took place as it always has since Jackie Daly started the annual meal for seniors in 2009.
The event, founded by Jackie Bailey, started the program as a service project to help the Abilene community.
The community’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration started back in 1999, she said. The programs took place at the Civic Center and featured speakers, music and special tributes to King and his legacy.
In 2009, Bailey and others involved in putting on the celebration decided to make some changes by doing a service day.
The celebration turned into a meal for senior citizens.
“It was just a service project,” Bailey said. “I’m a senior myself and I am partial to seniors and children.”
Every Martin Luther King Jr. Day since 2009, local senior citizens have had the option of signing up to have a noon meal delivered to them.
Even prior to COVID-19, the meal was delivered to participants. It’s a way to help senior citizens who are homebound, though people who aren’t homebound are free to sign up as well.
“Volunteers will come in and put together meals and seniors will sign up that they want a meal and then (the volunteers) deliver them,” Bailey said. “So we’ve been doing that since 2009.”
Monday’s lunch was much the same as it has been in past years — soup, canned fruit, corn muffins and a cookie. Bailey made a large amount of beef and vegetable soup — the same recipe she has served since 2009 — and purchased canned fruit for the meal. Volunteers made and brought in the corn muffins and cookies.
According to Bailey, donations help pay for the lunch.
Last year, the meal served 140 senior citizens and prior to that volunteers served 100.
This year, about 98 people signed up for the meal, according to Bailey.
In addition to the senior citizens, the meal also fed those who gathered together to serve it.
At the end of the day, volunteers received a bowl of soup as a thank you for their help.
“I’m just appreciative to see the different ones come together and work together — get it all done,” Bailey said.
Some of the people who showed up Monday morning to prepare the meal and then to deliver it were first timers and others have been with the Day of Service for the long haul.
Lynette Lucas is a longtime volunteer. She said she has been helping serve the lunch for about the past nine years. She helped other volunteers bag corn muffins for the meal Monday and historically has helped dish out the soup. The latter is why Bailey presented Lucas and fellow longtime volunteer Jo Schwartz with special MLK Day aprons which they both wore to serve Monday’s meal.
“We wanted to support Jackie,” Lucas said.
The two were in the same PEO group, Lucas said. She said part of the reason the lunch began was because the senior center is closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Some seniors rely on weekday meals at the senior center. The Day of Service makes sure people who need it — and those who simply want it — have a meal when they might not otherwise have one.
“It’s a good function,” Lucas said.
She enjoys working with her fellow volunteers to make the event happen every year.
“Part of it’s just the camaraderie of being here — you know, with other people,” Lucas said. “Because right now we’re not doing much of that with all the closures and the masks and everything.”
Schwartz has been helping Bailey with the Day of Service from the very beginning, way back in 2009. Prior to that, she provided piano music for the program — back before it became a meal, when it was still held at the Civic Center.
“Jackie’s been my friend since we worked together at Kennedy School,” Schwartz said.
Schwartz said she’s just happy to see the community honor Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
“I feel like everyone should be doing a day of service,” she said. “It should just be something that you don’t even think about — just (ask) ‘here comes the day, what shall we do?’”
She hopes more people will consider volunteer work in the future — not just on Martin Luther King Jr. Day but every other day of the year.
“It’s fun — volunteer work,” Schwartz said. “People should try it.”
