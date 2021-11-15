Every year, American Legion Post 39 brings the Holiday spirit to Abilene early with its annual toy run for Toys for Tots.
Members of the American Legion Riders collect toy donations for children in need in the community. Then they gather together for a brief ride through Abilene before dropping off their donations.
About 133 motorcycles showed up Sunday afternoon for the annual toy run.
Eddie Avinger, who is a longtime member of the local American Legion, took part in the toy run.
In the past, the event has drawn more participation and sometimes less, according to Avinger.
He said it’s a long-standing tradition.
“Abilene has been doing this for years before we even thought about having the riders,” he said.
The event has been going on for 23 years, according to Director for the Abilene Legion Riders Don Ackerman.
He and his family take part in the event every year.
Don Ackerman and his wife Pat Ackerman said the event started with about 18 riders and has grown to include hundreds of people, including bikers from outside of Abilene.
It has grown and evolved in more ways than one.
“A long time ago, Toys for Tots — there was a lot of used toys that people would donate,” Pat Ackerman said. “But since we started this, all the kids get new toys.”
Pat Ackerman said she loves the last 30 minutes of the event when everyone arrives at the National Guard Armory to drop of their donations.
“All these people making a big noise to help people,” she said. “There’s this preconceived notion about bikers when, in fact, they’re just people who go to work every day like everybody else and they all come together and do good things all the time.”
Don Ackerman said he enjoys “the camaraderie with everybody that helps support” the children and their families who benefit from Toys for Tots.
He hopes younger people might see their elders doing things to help other community members and choose to follow in their footsteps.
“There’s not a greater thing — this is our future,” he said of the children. “They might see us doing this, they’ll grow up and they might do it.”
Don Ackerman practices what he preaches by involving young members of his own family in the toy run.
The Ackermans’ grandchildren have been participating in the toy run since they were in diapers.
Emma and Gunner Hottman were present at the toy run Sunday afternoon and have helped bag up gifts for other children since they were old enough to walk.
Gunner Hottman said he enjoyed helping out other children.
“We get to help them out,” he said. “They don’t have the best life sometimes, maybe, or they can’t afford certain things. So then we get to help them out in certain ways and we all just come together … Everybody’s nice and all that.”
Emma Hottman said she enjoyed distribution day — which takes place Dec. 18 this year — was her favorite part of the event.
“I would say (I enjoy) when we get to give the toys away to kids,” she said.
“Distribution day is probably the most heartwarming of all of it,” her grandfather said. “Seeing families that come in that we’re helping out — that just swells up your heart.”
The distribution helps hundreds of local children have a better Christmas.
“We’ve been in the 300s,” Pat Ackerman said. “It just depends on the year.”
