Women celebrated Valentine’s Day early at the Lumber House’s annual Ladies Night Out Thursday.
Owner of the Lumberhouse Amber Engle said it was the second annual event.
The event is meant to offer women a chance to pamper themselves around Valentine’s Day.
“So, the purpose is just to bring a group of women together and give them just a night of relaxation, a little bit of girl time and then just to show what’s in the store that’s maybe new,” Engle said. “With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, it gives them an excuse to kind of shop a little bit and get a night out.”
She said there were roughly 75 women in attendance at the event, a similar number to the first time the event took place.
“People love it,” Engle said. “I think women just love to be together. There’s energy and excitement and just some different emotions and I think sometimes women don’t give themselves that time to allow themselves to get out and just have a little bit of a break.”
Leann Issitt was one of the women in attendance at the event.
“I haven’t been to anything like this before,” she said. “I wasn’t sure. I just thought maybe I’d see people that I knew.”
Issitt invited some friends, but they were unable to attend. She decided to go to the event by herself.
“I wanted to go ahead and come out and see what the store has all out. I figured they’d put some new things out,” she said. “It’s fun to see.”
