Early morning rains threatened to cast a pall over Saturday’s Heritage Day Festival in Abilene, but the skies cleared just in time for the 10 a.m. opening and by early afternoon the sun was shining.
“People were here bright and early — in the rain — ready to help us set up,” Dickinson County Historical Society Administrator Judy Zimmer said. “Then the sun came out, people are here, and they’re having a good time.”
New name, new fun
Saturday’s event was the 41st annual Heritage Day Festival at the newly rebranded Dickinson County Historical Society. Earlier this summer, the organization’s board decided to return to the original Dickinson County Historical Society name.
Attendance Saturday was down from previous years, but those who did attend found things to enjoy whether it be riding the steam-engine driven carousel or the Smoky Valley Railroad (powered by its own steam engine), eating from the food vendors, looking at some of the various living history demonstrations or visiting the tractor and car show.
One new option was a display of early Dickinson County photos set up in the former Kellogg Schoolhouse, courtesy of Jeffcoat Photography Studio Museum which is affiliated with the historical society.
Curator Cindy Monroe was handing out old metal film canisters to youths, telling them it was a good place to keep money or important little knick-knacks. As the young ones left the building, most were irresistibly drawn to the old school bell that they had to ring — sometimes multiple times.
Marsha Holdeman and Loyd Voth, both of Halstead, spent a few minutes looking over the photos and said they were enjoying themselves.
“We come every year,” Holdeman said.
Another new option had Wanda and Bob Engle stationed in the old Acme Telephone Building where Wanda showed visitors how she used to connect calls on the vintage manual switchboard.
Wanda was a switchboard operator back in the days when the building was still located in the town of Acme which was located five miles south of Abilene and two miles west. Her husband, Bob, worked on lines for the company and his father, Ray, was the manager of Acme Telephone Co. Other Engle family members had been involved with the company for generations.
Down in the blacksmith shop, Abilene resident Chancy Smith held a piece of iron in the hot fire of the forge then placed it on an anvil and began hammering it a bottle opener.
Smith, whose day job is serving as Dickinson County emergency manager, said he’s been doing blacksmithing for about 10 years.
“I’ve been doing it before it was cool,” Smith said with a laugh. “Now people watch (the TV show) “Forged in Fire!”
Richard Geist of Abilene had one of the cars on display at the car show, set up on the street outside the historical society. He was showing his vibrant blue 1970 Avanti performance car.
Geist said he found the vehicle by looking on the internet and spent four or five years working on it.
“It’s kind of a therapy car,” he said.
Twila Jackson, who retired as office manager for the historical society in August, was walking around the grounds. She was glad to see the rain had stopped, especially after last year’s festival which was both rainy and chilly.
Jackson said she remembered many festivals where it was either really cold or really hot, but she thinks the 2018 event was the first time it rained on and off all day.
“This is the first time in 20 years where I didn’t have to work today,” Jackson said. She started work with the historical society in 1999.
The event also included a tractor show, pedal pull, kids’ games, food and vendor booths and other events.
Contact Kathy Hageman at reporter@abilene-rc.com.
