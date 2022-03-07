Over the weekend, Brett Herpich hosted his bi-annual gun show that he took over organizing in 2000. Vendors selling guns, ammo, gun accessories, jewelry, coins and other items covered 137 tables in the Herington Community Building March 5-6.
For Herpich, the show is a hobby and family reunion. He doesn’t sell anything, and he uses a portion of the money to pay his family who helps prepare the show.
“I got kids and grand-kids and great-grand-kids in here helping… We tear down, even the great-grand-kids push chairs around, and stuff like that. Then we go out to eat, and I pay them for working. I got a couple of grand-kids working the rifle raffle, so they get paid and stuff,” Herpich said.
The rest of the revenue the show generates goes toward the show’s expenses.
This year’s show was bigger than usual, Herpich said. Usually, he fills 120 tables, 17 less than this year’s spring show. He thinks more vendors signed up because his was the only gun show in the state that weekend.
Serving meals and snacks was the Ladies Auxiliary Hospital of the Herington Municipal Hospital. The show also raffled off a rifle, the proceedings going toward the Awana Club of First Baptist Church in Herington.
“We started out with one show a year, and then the building got condemned over there, so we started to do one in Council Grove. Then I started doing one in Herington and Council Grove when they built (the community building), and then I slowly went to doing two a year in Herington,” Herpich said.
The next Gun and Ammo show will be in October.
