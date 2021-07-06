The Salina Municipal Band will perform in Abilene at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 8 at the Royer Band Shell in Eisenhower Park, 619 N. Rogers St.
Tom Miles will conduct the band.
This is the annual exchange concert, where the Salina band performs in Abilene, while the Abilene band travels to Salina to perform during its regular concert time.
The concert is free and open for everyone’s enjoyment. Guests may bring chairs or blankets for their seating comfort or sit in their cars and honk after the tunes they like.
Musical selections will include:
The Star Spangled Banner, The Diplomat March, Anthem for Winds and Percussion, Cancion De La Noche, The Lightning Brigade March, Somewhere/Maria, Camptown Basses, Jerusalem, Under the Double Eagle March, The Syncopated Clock, Home on the Range and the Iowa Band Law March.
