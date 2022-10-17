On Oct. 14, 1890, future President Dwight D. Eisenhower was born.
This weekend, Eisenhower’s Presidential Library and Museum and the Eisenhower Foundation honored his 132nd birthday. A dedication ceremony was held for the new sign outside the museum and the Eisenhower Foundation held its annual gala.
Two Navy sailors who serve on the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower were invited to this year’s celebration, where they were presented with USS Eisenhower Awards.
Friday, Chief Katie Holden and Lt. Derrick Floyd did a special presentation for the Abilene Rotary Club, visited Eisenhower Elementary School, toured the Presidential Library and Museum. Saturday, they attended the wreath laying, the candlelight vigil and the gala.
“It’s a very awe-inspiring experience for us to come from the ship — the namesake — and then just to be in his hometown and maybe learn a little more about his past,” Floyd said.
“If (Eisenhower) was alive and he came on board the ship named after him, I think he would feel that we’re carrying on his leadership style and also a reflection of his upbringing,” Holden said. “Even just on the drive here, I said the town is like the ship. Because we all take care of each other.”
Holden, who has been in the Navy for a little more than 15 years, has been on the Eisenhower for about a year and a half and will remain onboard for another year and a half. Floyd has been in the Navy for about 11 and a half years and has also been on the ship for a year and a half.
“Every ship has its own vibe,” Holden, who was previously stationed on the USS George Washington aircraft carrier, said. “This one is definitely closer knit.”
“I came from a submarine community — my first ship was a submarine,” Floyd said. “A lot fewer crew members on board — so it’s a tight-knit community. So whenever I was coming to an aircraft carrier, I was afraid we were going to lose that because there’s 5,000 people on board. But (Holden is) absolutely right — it’s not like that at all. We are a very tight-knit family. Everybody looks out for each other.”
They said they found the Abilene community inviting.
Floyd said he had especially enjoyed stopping by Eisenhower Elementary School.
“We could have stayed there all day,” he said.
“It’s been absolutely wonderful,” Holden said. “We were just at the Rotary Club. I was telling them I was looking for a house here in Abilene. It’s just such a wonderful town and the people are amazing — very welcoming.”
