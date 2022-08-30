Women and girls in the community who are looking for some fun this week might consider joining others in the third annual boutique crawl, coming to Abilene later this week.
The event is on Thursday, Sept. 1 at Little Ike Park. People can participate in a girls’ night out while shopping at the local stores in Abilene. Stores in Abilene involved with the Boutique Crawl include; The Flower Box, Gina’s, Cypress Bridge Candle Co., Amanda’s Bakery and Bistro, Bombshell Salon+Boutique, Aksdent Boutique, Trollslanda-Lindsborg Toy Store, and The Hair Emporium.
There will be grab bags with prizes for the first 50 people there. Women can also fill out a blackout bingo card to enter the prize drawing. For every $10 one spends at a shop, they will receive a ticket for an entry in the grand prize drawing. Some stores will be serving snacks and drinks. The event starts at Little Ike Park and will continue to the other locations on the map to fill out the bingo cards.
“Salina is where the inspiration came from,” said Flower Box employee Calista Wilson.
“We wanted to get the downtown stores looked at more and hopefully generate more customers, while also providing a safe, fun event to bring the community together,” said Tara McKee, another Flower Box employee.
It’s a girls’ night out, so people are welcome to grab a girlfriend, come shop, and join in on all the fun that the Boutique Crawl offers.
