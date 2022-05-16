Antique lovers flooded into Abilene from all over to attend the Abilene Antique Festival Saturday — both vendors and shoppers.
Earl and Denise Crosswhite of Ness City had a booth full of collectible toys at the event including old banks and toy tractors and farm equipment.
Earl Crosswhite said he began collecting toys in part because he hadn’t had much of that kind of thing as a child.
“I guess a lot of it was, I didn’t have toys when I was a kid,” he said.
The Crosswhites had attended the event before as buyers but never as vendors.
Denise Crosswhite said they saw “quite a few” attendees by their booth.
“We’ve had a good day,” she said.
“We love it here,” Earl Crosswhite said.
“Everybody’s been nice,” she said. “We just like Abilene.”
Ken and Diana Kearney of Spring Hill specifically came seeking vintage toys for their grandchildren to play with and because they themselves are collectors.
“We buy the pull toys and everything for our grandkids,” she said. “We would rather see them do the pull toys and play toys instead of sitting there on a phone and playing games. When they come to our house, that’s all they play with is the old fashioned toys and pedal cars and things.”
“We enjoy coming down here to these antique shops,” he said, citing Mud Creek, the Abilene antique shop responsible for holding the event.
Fisher Brungardt worked the sale for Mud Creek.
“I see a lot of happy people that are all searching for that special treasure,” she said. “This is the fifth year that we’ve been doing it and I think that people are now really looking forward to it and coming out and enjoying a sense of community and having a good time.”
Axel Anderson of Fort Collins, Colorado was one of those people who found a special treasure at the event. A plumber by trade, he found a set of antique blowtorches he hoped to use to decorate with. It was his first time in Abilene. Anderson was there for his nephew’s graduation and chose to attend the event.
“We might come back next year,” he said. “It depends on what my sister’s doing. It is fun though. There’s a lot of interesting things here — stuff you don’t find in Fort Collins.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.