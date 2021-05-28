The Dickinson County Historical Society announces that Austin Anders, a native of Dickinson County, has been named executive director of the nonprofit devoted to the collection, preservation, promotion and sharing of the history of Dickinson County and the State of Kansas.
Anders will assume the position on June 7.
An open house to introduce Anders to the membership and community will be held on Sunday, June 13 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Heritage Center, 412 S. Campbell Street, Abilene.
Anders grew up south of Chapman and is a graduate of Chapman High School. He holds a degree in business management and automotive restoration from McPherson College and has held a number of leadership positions at the Dickinson County Historical Society. In recent years, he has taken an active leadership role for the Lyona United Methodist Church and has been involved in 4-H and a number of antique car clubs. Anders brings a wealth of local experience and knowledge along with a passion for artifact restoration, educational event planning and demonstration of artisanship and agriculture practices of the past.
Through Anders’ leadership and continued active support of the Board of Trustees, the membership, and the community at large, the operation of the Heritage Center, cultural events, publications, and preservation of documents and artifacts will display a rebirth after the disruption caused by the COVID 19 pandemic and extended vacancy in the director position.
About the
Historical Society
The Dickinson County Historical Society operates the Heritage Center and manages the Jeffcoat Photography Studio Museum in conjunction with the Jeffcoat Foundation. The Heritage Center is open Thursday-Saturday from 10am to 5pm and on Sunday from 1pm to 5pm. The Jeffcoat Museum is open Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from 8:30am to 4:30pm and Thursday from 9:30am to 5:30pm
Individual, family, and corporate membership to the Dickinson County Historical Society, provides a number of benefits including the provision of education materials, access to the Heritage Center museum and research facility, discounts to events, and more. For more information contact the Historical Society by phone at (785) 263-2681, by email at heritagecenterdk@sbcglobal.net, or visit dickinsoncountyhistoricalsociety.com.
