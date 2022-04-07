Abilene, KS (67410)

Today

Cloudy and windy with light rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy with light rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.