The Abilene Middle School Star Singers went on tour Tuesday, May 18 around Abilene. The 32 seventh and eighth graders spent the afternoon performing Disney songs at the Abilene Senior Center, The Garfield and Brown’s Home, where they are pictured. The group is directed by Amy McClure and accompanied by Sheree Glanzer.
AMS Star Singers go on tour
- Courtesy photo
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- AHS bids farewell to the Class of 2021
- Abilene named ‘Best Small Town’ in TravelAwaits’ 2021 Best of Travel
- DKSCO assists in fatality, works other accidents
- Cars N Coffee in downtown Chapman
- Eisenhower museum to reopen
- Clarence Marshall Garten, Jr.
- Accident in northern Dickinson Co. claims life of Clay Center man
- Masks off! Wearing masks now ‘optional’ in Abilene Public Schools
- Oren A. Glatt
- Winfield blows up against Cowgirls at Regional
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local display ads by PaperG
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.