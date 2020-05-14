Following on the heels of the Abilene High School graduation ceremony on July 19, the Abilene Middle School will hold eighth grade recognition on Monday, July 20 and the Night of Stars celebration the following evening.
Plans were discussed during the presentation of the high school graduation proposal Monday night during the Abilene school Board of Education meeting. Middle school principal Jenna Delay outlined her plans in conjunction with a proposal by Ben Smith, AHS principal.
Recognition night for the AMS eighth graders will be held at 6 p.m., July 20 in the AHS gym.
“We will follow the high school plan to limit tickets to ‘immediate family’ only,” Delay said. “The teachers will be making phone calls to wrap up the year this week and next and will inquire about the number of tickets that entails and we will send those tickets via traditional mail.”
Night of the Stars
The Night of the Stars celebration usually held at the middle school is being planned for a new location for the 2020 eighth graders. Delay said they needed more room to spread out for social distancing.
“We are going to host it at the city pool this year,” Delay said. “It will be July 21 from 8 to 9:30 p.m.”
Delay indicated this year’s theme would be a luau and that there would be a dessert and beverage bar provided by the AMS Parent Planning Committee.
“We are pleased to be able to celebrate our students’ achievements even if it means altering our plans a bit,” she said.
