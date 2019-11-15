The resignation of Abilene High School chemistry and social science teacher Justin Amos was approved during Monday night’s Abilene Board of Education meeting.
The resignation was one of several personnel items approved as part of the consent agenda.
The employment of Jaden Walters as an After School Program substitute was approved and a transfer was approved for Diana Smith from food service substitute to Abilene Middle School dishwasher.
A number of substitute teachers were approved: Susanne Anderson, Rebecca Swartz, Amy Feigley, Cody Jenne, Patricia Blanke, Daniel Woods, Thelma Morrow and Judy Reusser.
Applications are being taken for several jobs in the district and substitute positions for bus drivers, food service, custodians and teachers. Information is available on the school district’s website at abileneschools.org.
Contact Kathy Hageman at reporter@abilene-rc.com.
