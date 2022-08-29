Rip Daniels has relinquished his role of organizing the Abilene Gun Show. American Legion Post 1969 and VFW Post 3279 are now going to organize the show. Daniels has been organizing the show for around 25 years.

Daniels said it was time for him to move on from organizing the show, as he is 84 years old. In early July, Daniels reached out to the American Legion about taking over the show. Daniels said he wanted the legion to take over because they have experience with guns. After a special meeting, the legion decided to take on the responsibility.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.