Rip Daniels has relinquished his role of organizing the Abilene Gun Show. American Legion Post 1969 and VFW Post 3279 are now going to organize the show. Daniels has been organizing the show for around 25 years.
Daniels said it was time for him to move on from organizing the show, as he is 84 years old. In early July, Daniels reached out to the American Legion about taking over the show. Daniels said he wanted the legion to take over because they have experience with guns. After a special meeting, the legion decided to take on the responsibility.
“It puts us in front of the community. Also it’s a good fundraiser for us. We like doing things in the community. Of course, we like raising funds to help people. We try to do (that) whenever we can,” said Brian Ross, commander of Post 1969,
Ross said the show will be “business as usual.” While the legion and VFW are still working out the details, the legion and VFW are attempting to bring the same number of vendors as usual, which is around 115 vendors. Ross said the group is trying to convince some local shops to be a vendor in the show to give the show more of an Abilene presence. They are also planning on having tables in the show.
“When we set up our stands at the fair and whatnot, it’s not just to recruit members or to get donations,” Ross said. “It’s to have people to come and (say), ‘I need help,’ and we try to help them with whatever they need.”
The Dickinson County Law Enforcement Reserves originally started the show, Daniels said. Daniels, who was a member of the reserve, took over the show after the DCLER disbanded.
The Abilene Gun Show will be Nov. 5-6 and Feb. 4-5 in 2023 in Sterl Hall. For vendors to sign up, contact Christopher Armstrong at cjahonda@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.