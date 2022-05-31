Meeting at the James R. Cutler American Legion and Auxiliary Post 39 at 7 a.m. on Memorial Day, around 12 Abilene American Legion and Auxiliary members ingested some coffee and donuts. After socializing, the members gathered seven M1 rifles, a bugle and a wreath and headed out. The legion traveled to six locations to perform ceremonies to pay tribute to veterans, alive and dead. The legion went to the Veterans’ Memorial in Abilene Cemetery, Abilene Place, 8th Street bridge over Mud Creek, Village Manor, Eisenhower Museum, Brown Memorial Home and Solomon Veteran Memorial in that order.
“Memorial Day is the day we not only honor fallen veterans, but we also honor those veterans who are still with us; not waiting until they are in the ground,” Commander Eddie Avinger said.
The ceremonies started with words from Avinger. Chaplin Robert Glover then gave a prayer. Rachael Hane, member, then laid the wreath at the bottom of a flag pole with an American flag and saluted. With one member leading them, seven members manned the rifles and shot off three blank shots. Another member then manned a bugle to play taps. The members rotated positions for each ceremony. The ceremony ended with more words from Avinger.
Gunner Hottman, grandson of legion member Don Ackerman, said he will be welding the blank shell casings shot during the ceremonies together into either a car or motorcycle.
“My dream car is a 1955 Bel Air, so I might make that,” Hottman said.
The legion was going to perform a ceremony at the Enterprise State Nursing Home, but decided to go to the Solomon Veteran Memorial instead due to some residents in the nursing home sick from COVID-19.
