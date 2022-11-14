With the wind whipping through Abilene on a Sunday early afternoon, motorcycle riders from surrounding counties gathered in the Lumber House parking lot donate toys to the Toys for Tots program in Dickinson County and to ride around town. The 25th annual Abilene Motorcycle Toy Run brought in more than 150 toys, with about 70 motorcycles joining the ride.

“Can’t say enough thanks to everybody,” Don Ackerman, member of the Post 39 and one of the organizers of the event, said. “The public, the police department, the sheriff’s (office), the fire department, the newspaper, for coming down, supporting what we do and help support the community.”

 

