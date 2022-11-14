With the wind whipping through Abilene on a Sunday early afternoon, motorcycle riders from surrounding counties gathered in the Lumber House parking lot donate toys to the Toys for Tots program in Dickinson County and to ride around town. The 25th annual Abilene Motorcycle Toy Run brought in more than 150 toys, with about 70 motorcycles joining the ride.
“Can’t say enough thanks to everybody,” Don Ackerman, member of the Post 39 and one of the organizers of the event, said. “The public, the police department, the sheriff’s (office), the fire department, the newspaper, for coming down, supporting what we do and help support the community.”
Along with Post 39’s legion riders, American legion members from Leonardville, Junction City, Lindsborg, Salina, Clay Center and other legions attended. Santa Claus showed up and rode a motorcycle.
With the a Abilene Police Department officer and Abilene Fire Department truck leading the motorcycle procession, officers controlled traffic at turns as the procession rode at a 10 to 15 miles per hour pace. Looping through and around Abilene twice on the event’s traditional route, the procession ended at the Kansas Army National Guard Armory. Once parked, the riders then enjoyed a chicken soup and chili dinner, a tradition brought back since the legion had to temporarily exclude it due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ackerman said. Toys were given before and after the run.
“It’s very important. Very important to help all the kids in the community,” Linda Creach, treasurer for the county’s Toys for Tots program, said about the event.
Ackerman said this year’s turnout is lower then previous years. He attributes the lower turnout to the colder, windier weather.
“We had really super nice weather last year. We had a really fun time. It was warm. Everybody in the woodworks was coming out,” Ackerman said. “We’re just glad to have what we have.”
