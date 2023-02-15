Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia according to the OCCK in Salina, Kansas. Alzheimer’s is diagnosed by ruling out other possibilities. The symptoms could be caused by a treatable source or medication. Kelly Mayden of OCCK believes that early detection will allow the patient to receive treatments that can slow down the progression of the disease.

“Early on, people want to wait until it is clear that dementia symptoms are occurring, and then you miss a window of treatment opportunities because the disease has progressed so far. We are just getting that narrative out that there are reasons to seek treatment and advice before you get to that crisis point,” Mayden said.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.