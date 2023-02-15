Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia according to the OCCK in Salina, Kansas. Alzheimer’s is diagnosed by ruling out other possibilities. The symptoms could be caused by a treatable source or medication. Kelly Mayden of OCCK believes that early detection will allow the patient to receive treatments that can slow down the progression of the disease.
“Early on, people want to wait until it is clear that dementia symptoms are occurring, and then you miss a window of treatment opportunities because the disease has progressed so far. We are just getting that narrative out that there are reasons to seek treatment and advice before you get to that crisis point,” Mayden said.
Mayden said people often construe dementia and memory loss. While that is a part of the illness, dementia is more intricate than just losing your memory.
“Everyone thinks dementia and assumes memory loss, and there’s more to it than memory loss. A lot of it is getting information divulged so that people are more aware of what they can do, where to seek help, and build their support systems before they have a crisis,” Mayden said.
If someone believes they have Alzheimer’s or dementia, it helps to have these support systems in place. Telling family members can be difficult for the person, but advantageous at the same time according to a brochure from the OCCK.
“Family members may have seen changes, but said nothing out of concern for you. They may not understand the reasons, assuming it is some other medical issue or problems at home. Telling family members can decrease fear, increase your ability to cope, reduce your risk of isolation, while increasing their ability to understand changes, and reduce risk of a family conflict later,” reads the brochure.
Another way for those affected to build a support system is by telling their friends. The brochure notes that friends are important people in life, and may also have some concerns for their friend’s well-being. Communicating with friends may decrease their anxiety, lead to deeper conversations and teach them how to be helpful.
The OCCK believes the second biggest concern for the Alzheimer’s community is the support of caregivers.
“Caregivers are our largest, unpaid resource. They’re taking on huge responsibilities, not only for regular life but they are now responsible for other individuals. It can be very challenging, and they need support, which isn’t happening in rural Kansas that we need to step in and do,” Mayden said.
People who are curious, and would like to detect the signs and symptoms early can go get tested. Dickinson County residents can reach out to OCCK to set up a screening. Their screening program is free. The OCCK Abilene location at 300 N. Cedar St. Suite 221 is also hosting walk-in screenings today Feb. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
According to the Kansas University brochure, a research program at KU will perform a free neurology exam to aid in diagnosis. They can also become part of KU’s research studies on dementia.
Alzheimer’s disease is a slow, progressive illness that damages the nerve cells in the brain. Symptoms can gradually get worse over time as more brain cells are destroyed.
