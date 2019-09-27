ABILENE – OCCK, Inc. and K-State Research and Extension of Dickinson County are hosting a free 5-week Lifestyle Empowerment for Alzheimer’s Prevention (LEAP) program.
Designed by experts at the KU Alzheimer’s Disease Center, LEAP equips individuals with the tools and information necessary to help reduce their risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease in the future.
Current research suggests that even small changes in lifestyle can have a huge impact on brain health. For more information about the KU Alzheimer’s Disease Center and the development of this program, visit www.kualzheimer.org.
Classes will be held every Monday from 7-8 pm beginning Monday through October 28 at the K-State Research and Extension office, 712 South Buckeye Avenue in Abilene.
The first class will cover the general aspects of Alzheimer’s disease, as well as provide a basic overview of healthy lifestyle habits that may help to reduce the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease.
During the weeks that follow, the classes will explore topics such as physical activity and exercise, nutrition, sleep and stress management, and cognitive and social engagement, and how each specifically relates to brain health and Alzheimer’s disease.
Regardless of a family history of Alzheimer’s disease or just a desire to learn more about brain-healthy lifestyle choices, all individuals are encouraged to participate in this program. For questions or to RSVP for a class, contact Madison at OCCK by calling 785-829-6207 or emailing mcarlgren@occk.com.
A flyer with more information is also available on www.dickinson.k-state.edu/ under the home and family link located on the left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.