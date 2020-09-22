HERINGTON — The Herington Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in identifying businesses or victims associated with an Alta Vista man accused of vehicle theft.
Matthew Teague, 36, of Alta Vista was taken into custody after multiple vehicles were stolen using deceptive methods from Junction City and Herington as well as area locations in Nebraska and Iowa.
Herington police searched a residence in Alta Vista on Friday in cooperation with the Junction City Police Department, the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Highway Patrol.
The total loss amount is believed to be in excess of $100,000.
Teague was accused of multiple felony offenses related to the theft of motor vehicles and other property.
Herington Police Chief Brian Hornaday is asking the public for assistance.
“If you or someone you know has sold or purchased a motor vehicle or other property or equipment from Matthew Teague or a person presenting himself as Andre Murphy, please contact Detective Jonathan Thompson with the Herington Police Department at 785-258-2227 or Detective Al Babcock with the Junction City Police Department at 785-762-5912 immediately,” he said.
He said a 2020 Toro zero turn riding mower was stolen during the crime spree, but the mower has not been located and the location from where it was taken is unknown.
