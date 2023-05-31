Alpacas and llamas have earned their place alongside other animals at the Central Kansas Free Fair. Dickinson County joins four other counties across the state to feature a judged show for the animals.
Barbie Woody petitioned for the inclusion for her children Brogan, 13, and Bailey, 19. Bailey aged out of 4-H last year but will still be able to show them in open class this year. Brogan, a member of Willowdale, said he is excited to be able to show them so he can tell people about them.
“They are real nice,” he said. “It’s fun to watch them grow up and watch them have kids and watch the kids grow up.”
Last year they had space in a barn at the fairgrounds where they were able to have their alpacas on display for people to see and learn about them but they couldn’t be judged.
With new rules in place, entrants will be judged on their showmanship and costume, similar to the bucket calf show. Brogan said he’s been learning and practicing the showmanship. The hardest part is getting the halter on them and convincing the animals to walk when and where he wants them to.
The alpacas and llamas will be shown in a class under the self-determined division. Self-determined is for all projects that don’t have their own division. For the Woody family, that works. To get permission to show and be judged has been a couple years in the making, Barbie said.
“Both of the kids were in 4-H when we got the alpacas,” she said. “Bailey wanted to show them, but there was not class for it.”
Before the 2021 fair, she and Jill Martinson, 4-H and youth extension agent for the Chisholm Trail District, spoke with the fair board and gained permission to bring them in one evening as a test.
“We had one corner that we could stand in to see how people reacted to him and how the animals reacted to (people),” Barbie said.
It went over well enough that they approached the board the following year. The Woody’s along with others in the area who raise sheep, goats, rabbits and llamas, were given permission to set up in a barn dedicated to fiber animals.
The barn attracted a lot of attention. Soon after the fair was over Woody and the extension staff started exploring options to create a class for the alpacas and llamas. Woody checked with all 104 other counties in the state and found four that had a class for the animals. Using their guidelines, they created the rules for Dickinson County, which the fair board approved.
Woody said she hopes in years to come the shows will expand to include an obstacle course and the quality of fiber. Both of those, however, is a few years down the line.
An impulse buy
The Woody’s first foray into raising alpacas came about five years ago and it started without much forethought. At the time they just had a bucket calf but went to check out an auction in Clay Center. Why they went, Woody can’t remember, but the result of that trip has stayed with them.
“The alpacas were there and I was like, ‘I want them,’ and so I got them,” she said. “My husband's like, ‘Oh dear Lord.’ I told him I was going to get one, I ended up getting two.”
Now they have seven and her husband loves them. She said they provide a form of therapy for his post-traumatic stress disorder.
Immediately upon bringing them home, the learning began. The first time they sent off the wool for processing, they learned that unbeknownst to them, that impulse purchase turned out to be pretty good.
“We found out that both of our first two have really good quality wool,” she said. “There's four different levels and they were the top level.”
They also started learning about breeding and the gestation cycle of alpacas.
“We bought like five and then Cassie and Blueberry had Robert,” she said. “(Robert) turned one in January and then in January, they had his sister Wednesday,”
Alpacas will carry for a year before delivering their baby, but it’s hard to know when that will be, Woody said.
“The only way to tell that they are pregnant is either by a sonogram or they call it a spit test,” she said. “The spit test is where you put a male in with the females and if she spits at him, that usually means she’s already bred.”
They have one alpaca, Liza, who they think was pregnant and had a miscarriage. She was spitting at the males but a year came and went and still no baby, Woody said.
After they separated the boys from the girls, Liza started spitting again.
“As big as she is, we're thinking she has a baby, but we're coming down to May and she hasn't had a baby yet,” she said. “I'm thinking she's a faker, like she really wants to have a baby so she's just gonna fake a pregnancy.”
They may or may not have a little one to show at the fair in August, but either way Woody said Brogan and Bailey are excited about being able to have them shown at the fair and share their knowledge about alpacas.
She also knows there are other people in the area who have alpacas and llamas and she hopes they will also consider showing theirs.
