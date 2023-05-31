Brogan Woody cleans up old hay

13-year-old Brogan Woody a member of Willowdale 4-H club, cleans up old hay in his alpacas’ pasture. With a new class offered at the Central Kansas Free Fair, Brogan and other alpaca or llama owners can show their animals beginning this year.

 Courtesy Photo

Alpacas and llamas have earned their place alongside other animals at the Central Kansas Free Fair. Dickinson County joins four other counties across the state to feature a judged show for the animals.

Barbie Woody petitioned for the inclusion for her children Brogan, 13, and Bailey, 19. Bailey aged out of 4-H last year but will still be able to show them in open class this year. Brogan, a member of Willowdale, said he is excited to be able to show them so he can tell people about them.

 

