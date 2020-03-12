Though a typical audience might not sit through the complete works of William Shakespeare, ‘The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” to be performed at Abilene High School is expected to be under two hours.
The play is sure to make anyone who loves or hates Shakespeare laugh, with improvised acting, hilarious exaggerations on characters, and many references to today’s pop culture.
The dates are April 21 and 23 in the Abilene High School auditorium. Tickets are $5 each and are extended to all those in the public who wish to come.
In the past the drama club has not performed for the public, however, this will be their first show fully directed and acted by the class on stage at the school. The play will be the revised version of The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged). The original play was written and performed by Adam Long, Daniel Singer, and Jess Winfield.
This version performed by the AHS Drama 2/3 class will be starring Nathan Carpenter, Justin Getty, and David Sturston, each playing as themselves in the three man show. Other members of the class are Rose Brown, Chyanne Calvin, and Sierra Tarr as directors and Johnathan Stanger as stage manager.
The show is a comedic parody of supposedly 37 well-known Shakespeare plays, over 100 hours of content, shortened and merged to become a relatively hour and a half production. Featured in the play are versions of Romeo and Juliet, Othello, Julius Caesar, Macbeth, and Hamlet.
“We only have an hour and a half and this book weighs about 6 pounds. That means we have to get through 8 ounces every 7 seconds… and that’s like two six packs a minute, so we better start drinking!” Nathan Carpenter’s character says at the beginning of the show.
The theme of the play is to present as much Shakespeare as possible in under the two hour time limit. The performance is two acts long and involves some audience participation. Towards the end, expect a hilarious rendition of Hamlet in fast, faster, and backwards modes.
Contact Rebecca Scheller at reporter2@abilene-rc.com.
