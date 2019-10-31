Halloween activities
• Third Street will be closed between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. from Walnut to Popular streets for trick-or-treating where officers will be present to hand out glow sticks while supplies last.
• Truck-or-Treat from 5 to 7 p.m. at Abilene Pizza Hut, 1703 N. Buckeye
• St. Andrew Church Truck-or-Treat from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., 301 S. Buckeye
• The American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars will host Trunk or Treat at Little Ike Park on Spruce Street. The American Legion start festivities around 5:30 p.m. and the VFW will close part of Spruce Street starting at 6. Trunk or Treat will run until 8 p.m., snow, rain or clear.
