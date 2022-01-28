This summer, soldiers will return to Fort Riley in droves, bringing with them billions of dollars worth of economic impact.
All brigades are expected to be back this summer.
Dickinson County Commissioner Lynn Peterson brought the soldiers’ return up during a routine work session prior to the regular county commission meeting Thursday morning.
“They’re going to have a full nest and all the brigades will be back this summer,” he said. “If that happens, it’s going to be overflowing over there.”
Peterson said this could draw visitors to Dickinson County, especially if the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum reopens to the public.
“While they’re still stationed here, they want to be able to come over and see it,” he said.
Soldiers and their families may choose to live in Dickinson County and military retirees have also chosen to settle here, which is beneficial to the community.
All of this could have a positive economic impact on Dickinson County, in a similar way that it does for Geary and Riley Counties.
During the county’s regular session, Peterson spoke of a Military Affairs Council breakfast he attended in Junction City where the economic impact of the Army base was discussed.
“They compared that the economic impact of Fort Riley — not with just soldiers but also civil service and support and retired — but the impact of Fort Riley is $1.8 billion for the State of Kansas,” he said. “And since we’re right in that region, the closer you are the more of the impact. It’s $1.8 billion — b as in billion. But to put it in perspective, the Kansas City Royals are worth about $1.5 billion. The Chiefs are worth about $2.3 billion — maybe they’re worth more now.”
With the “full nest” of soldiers back home on post, some of that economic impact could end up in the county.
“If that happens, there’s really going to be an overflow as far as economic activity and housing,” Peterson said. “And so, that’s something that hasn’t occurred for a while. But anyway, it’s good that we have the partnership with Fort Riley and they often speak about how they enjoy this area and the open spaces and the hunting and the (lack of) traffic and the Eisenhower Library and things like that — antiquing and various things. So they have quite an impact on not just Abilene but Chapman and other areas around here.”
