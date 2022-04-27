After two years as an online and special event-only boutique, Aksent Boutique in historic downtown Abilene is reopening to walk-in customers.
"We are so excited for everyone to see our website, Facebook page and groups and app come to life where you can shop in person," said Jamie Stroda, Aksent Boutique owner. "Now, our customers can touch the items they're purchasing and immediately gift or wear them."
Aksent will host its grand reopening on Thursday. The first twenty people will receive a special swag bag, and all customers will see promotional sales and refreshments throughout the event. The store will be open Thursdays from 5 until 8 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. until 5:50 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
"Aksent Boutique is a destination clothing store, and we are really excited for them to reopen to walk-in customers," Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Julie Roller Weeks said. "From events to new and expanding businesses, good things are happening in Abilene!
Aksent Boutique is located at 309 N. Buckeye Avenue in historic downtown Abilene.
