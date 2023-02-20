Another dual-credit course will be added to the schedule at Abilene High School this coming school year — dual credit United States history.

The course will cover United States history from origins to 1877 and then 1877 to now over a two-semester course that would allow students to earn college credit. AHS Principal Ben Smith said he would also like to see the school add a dual-credit American Government class. 

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.