Another dual-credit course will be added to the schedule at Abilene High School this coming school year — dual credit United States history.
The course will cover United States history from origins to 1877 and then 1877 to now over a two-semester course that would allow students to earn college credit. AHS Principal Ben Smith said he would also like to see the school add a dual-credit American Government class.
“We want to trend away from AP to college classes,” Smith said. “The whole goal of AP of course is to put together coursework that leads to earning credit through the college board, the AP board — it’s a nationwide thing — and based on scores students can earn college credits that are transferable to almost everywhere at least for the four-year colleges.”
Smith said he would like to see the school shift over from offering AP classes to offering dual-credit courses in partnership with Salina Area Technical College that can also gain students college credit. The credits gained through this system would be transferable to other schools.
“We believe we will get higher numbers of credits earned through Salina than what we’re seeing with our AP results,” he said.
The classes will be taught be AHS teachers who qualified through the Higher Education Commission based on education and experience. A teacher who possesses a Master’s Degree in History will automatically qualify to teach one of these dual credit courses.
There is a cost associated with the dual-credit courses.
For three credit hours, the course costs in the range of $270. This does not include the cost of the books. In total, the course likely would cost between $500 and $550 for two semesters worth of classes.
Smith said the cost could be mitigated through a scholarship.
“For the last 12 years, we’ve had the Jeffcoat Dual-Credit Scholarship,” he said. “Students who have financial need will make an application for that scholarship.”
The scholarship pays for 80 percent of the college class plus books to start out with and if a student passes the class with an A, they are reimbursed the full 20 percent that they put toward the class. If a student passes the course with a B, they receive 10 percent reimbursement.
“The vision there that Hank (Royer) had — we’ve worked really hard to maintain or the last 12 years — is an equalization of the playing field,” Smith said. “There are some families just because of their financial situation (who) simply can’t have their kids take dual-credit college classes and their ability to go to college afterwards might be compromised because of the fact of what their financial situation is.”
Students who qualify could receive this need-based scholarship.
Unified School District 435 board member Megan Armstrong said she was concerned about the cost.
“We’re making it really accessible to parents that have scholarships but it sounds like a steep climb for medium-income households,” she said.
According to USD 435 Assistant Superintendent Dana Sprinkle, this “is a great discount as compared to taking that class after high school if you’ve decided to go forward with college.”
When the new history courses are added to the schedule, they will join several other classes that allow students to earn college credits. According to Smith, if a student were to take every college class the high school offers, they would graduate with about 25 credit hours. This could put them through their freshman year of college before they had even set foot on a college campus.
The board voted unanimously in favor of adding dual-credit United States History to the schedule at AHS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.