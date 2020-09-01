Homecoming and senior recognition have been scheduled to take place Friday, Sept. 18 when the Abilene High School Cowboys host the Chapman Irish on the new Paul Dennis Field.
The high school reported the effort is to try and increase the likelihood of having those events as COVID-19 continues to spread locally, statewide and nationally.
Senior recognition will include football players, football cheerleaders and the AHS singers.
Schedule for Homecoming events:
• Friday, Sept. 4—seniors vote for candidates;
• Friday, Sept. 11—candidates will be announced during seminar (no assembly);
• The week of Sept 14-18, homecoming spirit week;
• There will be no pep assembly;
• There will be no homecoming dance;
• Crowning of the queen will be during halftime of the football game on Sept. 18.
Friday night’s first game at Clay Center can be seen on the Abilene High School Athletics/Activiteis Facebook page.
