Abilene High School will be getting a new agriculture education teacher with a number of years of experience.
Josh Lewis, who taught in Salina USD 305 last year, was hired during a special meeting of the Abilene Board of Education Wednesday morning. The meeting was livestreamed on YouTube.
“We are excited about hiring Mr. Josh Lewis as our new ag education/FFA sponsor,” said Superintendent Greg Brown.
“He has a number of years experience in the manufacturing arena as a welder,” Brown said. “His expertise will benefit our students in the shop area a great deal.”
Lewis is a Chapman High School graduate and taught in Salina USD 305 last year, Brown said.
Before approving the personnel changes in regular session, the board first held a 10-minute executive session.
Also hired was AHS student Samuel Burton for summer tech help. Burton will join a number of other students already hired for summer jobs.
The school district routinely hires a number of students during the summer to assist with routine updates on the school district’s devices, Brown said.
In other action, the contract of AHS boys head basketball coach Terry Taylor was not renewed. (See separate story).
Current job openings in USD 435 include AHS boys head basketball coach, AHS social worker, Abilene Middle School custodian, McKinley part-time custodian, AHS assistant cheer coach, AMS assistant football coach, bus barn assistant, McKinley lunchroom aide, AHS dance team head coach, Kennedy breakfast supervisor, full time substitute driver.
Also open are substitutes for bus drivers, food service, custodians and teachers.
