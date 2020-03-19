As soon as Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced Tuesday that all Kansas schools would close for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year, Greg Brown’s phone started ringing.
The Abilene Public Schools superintendent said Abilene High School graduation was one of the main concerns people were calling about. Graduation had been scheduled for May 17.
“What I’ve been telling people is: It’s not going to be in May,” Brown said. “But I’m hoping if this coronavirus pandemic begins to level off in May, we might be able to start looking at things a little differently.”
If the situation improves, there’s the possibility some special activities could possibly be scheduled during the summer months — hopefully in June or July. However, if the virus continues to escalate, for whatever reason, that will not occur.
“But it’s our hope that things will start to look better in May and we can reschedule some of those activities,” he said.
Graduation is only one of several milestone events that occur at the end of the school year, including prom and a couple events at Abilene Middle School.
“These are special events that people get excited about every year,” he said.
Could be awhile
Brown noted what he heard Tuesday from the Kansas Department of Education was the current virus situation is going to remain the same for some time.
“The CDC (Centers for Disease control) is saying eight weeks, which pretty much takes us until the end of May,” Brown explained.
Abilene schools will provide pickup breakfast and lunch service starting Monday but the details were still being sorted out Wednesday afternoon, Brown said.
Also, staff is currently working on ways to continue educating students for the remainder of the year.
Brown said he will start providing daily updates for district patrons and staff.
Contact Kathy Hageman at reporter@abilene-rc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.