The Unified School District 435 Board of Education held a one-minute meeting earlier this week to discuss a staff resignation. Abilene High School debate and forensics teacher Cy Smith had submitted a letter of resignation to the district. The four board members present at the meeting voted in favor of accepting Smith’s resignation. No reason was given for Smith’s resignation.
USD 435 Superintendent Greg Brown declined to answer questions about the resignation — including why Smith had resigned — on the basis that it is a personnel matter.
