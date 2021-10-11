Courtesy Photo
Class of 1960 celebrated their 60th reunion at the Elks Club in Abilene Kansas. September 30 and Friday, October 1 a fun time was had by all. Back row L to R: Robert Allen/Abilene, KS; Larry Felbush/Ashland, VA; Gordon Horst/Salina, KS; Steve Grubb/Baarrington, IL; Bob Schanefelt/Decatur, IL 2nd Row: Don Coulson/Hanover, PA; Eldon Hartman/Paris, TX; Larry Farnham/Blue Springs, MO; Jon Puckett/Miltonvale, KS; Tony Holbrook/Tampa, FL; Ron Collins/Wichita, KS; Rick Thornton/Valley Center, KS; Mearl Yorgensen/Palo IA 3rd Row: Warren Kuntz/Hoover, AL; Jane Cooley Diehl/Valley Center, KS; Jane Fager Haney/Carlton, KS; Terry Teasley Zdenek/Campbell, CA; Morgan Powell/Kimberly, ID; John Anguiano/Abilene, KS; Nancy Garrison Combs/Edmond, OK; Connie Bennett Cover/Abilene, KS; Ron Hosie/Colorado Springs, CO 4th Row: Bob Frisby/Topeka, KS; Roseanne Veltman Cox/Abilene, KS; Mary Jo Huston Boor/Abilene, KS; Sue Bethe Harari/Leander, TX; Rosemary Sprinkel Lauxman/Colorado Springs, CO; Jan Replogle Sandquist/Salina, KS; Kay Hartenstein Hosie/Colorado Springs CO Not Pictured: Richard Evers/St Joseph, MO; Jack Riggin/Burdick, KS; Sherryl Strunk/Wichita, KS; Jack Wilson/Abilene, KS
