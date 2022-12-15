Abilene High School Cheerleaders Evelyn Ediger and Zoe Millner represented Varsity Spirit, their school and community in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Waikiki, Hawaii, Dec. 7.
Cheerleaders and dancers who were invited to perform in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade are part of a select group of All-Americans identified at Varsity Spirit summer camps across the country. All-Americans are based on superior cheerleading skills as well as leadership skills at camps operated by Universal Cheerleaders Association, National Cheerleaders Association, United Spirit Association or Urban Cheerleading Experience. The Abilene High School cheer squad attended a UCA campat Kansas Wesleyan in Salina this summer whereMillner and Ediger were selected as All-Americans. Only the top 12 percent of the cheerleaders and dancers from Varsity Spirit camps earn the chance to participate in a performance of this caliber.
“Being chosen as an All-American was an honor. To have the opportunity to travel to Hawaii and be a part of the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade was amazing,” Millner said.
Ediger and Millner traveled to the island of Ohau and performed with other Varsity Spirit All-Americans in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade before thousands of fans lining the streets of Waikiki Beach. This trip marked the 81st Anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. The parade theme was "remembering the past and celebrating our future." The parade honored veterans and their families while recognizing that once bitter enemies can become loyal friends and allies.
Ediger was hard-pressed to choose just one favorite moment of the trip.
“Being in the parade was so exciting and such an honor. All the events Varsity had planned for us were fun, and we were able to do a lot of amazing things in our free time,” Ediger said.
Besides the honor of performing in the parade for true national heroes, Ediger and Millner had the opportunity to meet fellow cheerleaders from across that nation and enjoy a memorable trip to the Pearl Harbor Memorial and the USS Missouri Battleship. They attended a Luau with fellow cheerleaders and chose to visit The Polynesian Cultural Center on one of their free days.
“All of this was possible with the help of a very supportive community. We had an unbelievable response to our fundraisers and thank everyone who helped us make the trip to Hawaii,” Millner said.
The Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade was led by a Corvette transporting 102-year-old Pearl Harbor survivor, Ira “Ike” Schab. Schab is one of two living survivors that was on the USS Arizona when the harbor was attacked. In addition to Schab, several other survivors, Purple Heart Recipients, “Rosie the Riveters” and other honorees paraded with many school bands, car clubs and the Varsity cheerleaders.
