Abilene High School Cheerleaders Evelyn Ediger and Zoe Millner represented Varsity Spirit, their school and community in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Waikiki, Hawaii, Dec. 7. 

Cheerleaders and dancers who were invited to perform in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade are part of a select group of All-Americans identified at Varsity Spirit summer camps across the country. All-Americans are based on superior cheerleading skills as well as leadership skills at camps operated by Universal Cheerleaders Association, National Cheerleaders Association, United Spirit Association or Urban Cheerleading Experience. The Abilene High School cheer squad attended a UCA campat Kansas Wesleyan in Salina this summer whereMillner and Ediger were selected as All-Americans. Only the top 12 percent of the cheerleaders and dancers from Varsity Spirit camps earn the chance to participate in a performance of this caliber.  

 

