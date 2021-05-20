The Abilene High School Class of 2021 exited the school Wednesday morning for the final time to the sounds of cheers and congratulations as they walked through a tunnel of support surrounded by the other students, faculty and staff.
It’s a tradition which has become a jubilant and emotional end to the school year, and for the seniors, a culmination of their high school experience.
Abilene High School Counselor Julie Weishaar says it’s a tradition she likes more than graduation.
“They are all so happy,” Weishaar said.
AHS Principal Ben Smith said this is the sixth year AHS has said goodbye to the seniors in this manner. It would have been the seventh year, but the closure of schools in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic deprived last year’s class of the experience.
The tunnel walk is a “bookend experience,” Smith explains, linking the students’ first days at the school as freshmen to their final walk as seniors.
“When freshmen enter the building for the first time as a class, they enter through a faculty tunnel to welcome them to high school,” he said. “So, when they first enter, and then when they leave for the final time, they go through a tunnel of people supporting them and cheering them along the way.”
While seniors meet with Smith in the wrestling room for a brief meeting where they talk about graduation and rehearsal, the rest of the school moves to their designated areas.
Once the meeting ends, the seniors proceed through the school and when they get to the tunnel they go through a freshmen area, sophomore area, junior area and then through the faculty just as they exit the building.
“At 10:54 a.m., the seniors are released and the emotions start,” Smith said.
The formal exit ceremony for the class will be at 1:30 p.m. Sunday during commencement ceremonies in the main gymnasium. The wearing of masks is optional.
The ceremony will be live-streamed online on Five Star Studios, the district’s YouTube channel.
Contact Kathy Hageman at editor@abilene-rc.com
