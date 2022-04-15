From March 30 to April 3, the Abilene High School’s Wind Ensemble, Jazz Band and a Small Ensemble traveled to Colorado for the Winter Park Ski-Music Festival. Aaron Tompkins, director of bands at AHS, said the trip also allowed the 60 students and the accompanying adults to experience the mountains of Colorado.
“Typically, it is just the jazz band that goes, but with the whole band missing their trip last year, I made this a full group and jazz band trip instead of the different destination we would’ve had last year with just the marching band,” Tompkins said.
“While it was so fun to learn how to ski, one of my favorite parts was playing all together as an ensemble,” said Maren Meneley, senior baritone saxophonist. “We all stepped out of our comfort zones and played so well. I am very proud to be a part of the AHS band program.”
Tompkins said their trip was the sixth time he has taken AHS bands to the competition. Altogether, the three bands came back to Abilene with six trophies. The Wind Ensemble won an outstanding performance trophy and best in class trophy for their size class. The Small Ensemble, which was made up of a clarinet trio, won an outstanding trophy and best in class for small ensembles. The AHS Jazz Band took top honors with a superior performance trophy and best in class. The bands won all three best of class trophies from a competition of eight other competing schools from states all over the country such as California, Texas and Iowa in their class sizes.
“After two years of the band not functioning normally, wearing slitted masks, instruments having covers on their bells, emptying spit valves onto puppy pads and only 18 members (at) maximum being able to play together seated six feet apart, this year has been amazing,” Tompkins said. “The kids really stepped up and started the post COVID-19 era of the AHS Band program with a bang and brought home a ton of hardware for the band room wall.”
The Jazz Band performed three songs: “Poltergeists and Moonbeams,” “La Negra Tiene Tumbao,” and “Brass Machine.” The Wind Ensemble performed two songs in “Big Four March” and “Earthdance.” The Small Ensemble performed a setting of the band piece “Marching Song from Two Songs Without Words.”
“Playing in a clarinet trio on a big stage in front of judges is something I’ll never forget,” said junior trumpet, saxophone and clarinet player RJ Vopat. “Then to win trophies for every ensemble was such a validating experience.”
Tompkins said the annual trip to the Winter Park Ski-Music Festival also allows the Kansan high schoolers to experience the mountains, go skiing and experience living in a small mountain town. With the festival taking up the nights, the students spent their days skiing and exploring the town.
“When first arriving (at) Winter Park, we checked out ski equipment, then went to the local grocery store. Students had planned menus for every meal. They’d prepare for the band members in their condo, mostly groups of 6-10 people, over the duration of the trip,” Tompkins said. “Some have amazing culinary skills, while others have never scrambled an egg. Planning menus and cooking for others is something many reflect on as one of their favorite aspects of the trip.”
“We all had so much fun on the trip and made memories that we’ll remember forever,” said Braden Adams, senior percussionist. “My favorite part was just hanging out in the condo and cooking our own meals. We made everything from spaghetti to homemade chicken quesadillas. It was fun to live with some of our best friends for a week.”
