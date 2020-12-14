After years of wondering when the ag value of land would start decreasing, the time has come.
During Thursday’s Dickinson County Commission meeting, commissioners reviewed an informational sheet showing 2021 ag values provided by Appraiser Bruce Wright.
“We have been looking for a number of years when the ag values were going to peak out and start back down,” said County Administrator Brad Homman. “Well, we’re there.”
“If you have any farm ground you’re paying taxes on, there’s a number of those that are going down. Some very considerably,” Homman added.
For example, one column (on the informational sheet) shows the valuation for irrigated land “going down to $19 per acre,” he said.
“That’s a considerable decrease and I think the ag community will certainly see benefit in that,” Homman said.
That decrease, however, means less revenue coming into the county.
“But we know that’s on that eight year average we see and that’s just the way it works,” he added.
Bridge material bids
With four bridge projects planned for 2021, the commission accepted bids for bridge materials from Welborn Sales of Salina and Oden Enterprises, Inc. of Wahoo, Neb.
The bridges are located at 170 Trail Road, 290 Mink Road, 3261 Jeep Road and 1466 Barn Road.
Homman said the bridges need replaced and that Martin Tannahill, road and bridge department supervisor, was seeing steel prices increase.
“He’s working with vendors to get that purchased before steel goes up anymore,” Homman said.
Welborn Sales’ bid of $39,733.20 was accepted to provide decking material for all four bridge sites.
Oden Enterprises of Wahoo, Neb., had the low bid of $9,423.96 for pilings and I-beams to be used on the Jeep and Mink road bridges. Welborn Sales and Husker Steel also submitted bids for those two bridges.
COVID testing
• Homman said 132 people took advantage of the Dickinson County Health Department’s free COVID testing Wednesday, Dec. 9 north of Sterl Hall.
The testing was open to anyone who wanted to be tested whether they were symptomatic or asymptomatic. The procedure was not rapid testing so results would not be known for several days.
Homman said it will be interesting to see the percentage that comes back positive. People typically being tested at Memorial Hospital are ones who already have symptoms so “you can assume that number is going to be higher,” Homman said.
“This will be the flip side: People who want to know whether or not they’ve got it (COVID),” he added.
Other
• Homman reported that County Clerk Barb Jones had received another fence viewing request from the Chapman area, asking the commission to determine a dispute between landowners.
Homman said a different dispute commissioners planned to settle during the meeting that day (Dec. 10) had been worked out between the landowners and the request had been withdrawn.
• Homman said he had heard from Patti O’Malley with Cedar House in Abilene who is seeking a grant from the Department of Commerce for the Cedar House’s food bank program “to make it through these tough times,” he explained.
Homman said he would send a letter on the commission’s behalf to the DOC or make a phone call to help the organization “find more revenue to help support the food distribution Cedar House provides.”
