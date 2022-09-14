Soleyah

Soleyah Brittian prepares fruit and vegetables to be juiced in her restaurant Hapisoul Cafe and Juicery which held its grand opening Sept. 13.

 Lydia Kautz

When Soleyah Brittian opened the doors to Hapisoul Cafe and Juicery Sept. 13 at 118 NW Second St. in Abilene — the former location of Ortus Cafe — it was after years of dreaming.

“It’s been a dream of mine — a vision of mine — for a very long time,” she said.

 

